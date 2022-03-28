SBS Filipino

Why are costs rising for customers?

SBS Filipino

Consumer Pulse Report predicts groceries, petrol and rent would be main concern for Aussie families in 2022

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2022 at 11:58am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By TJ Corea, Rayane Tamer, Hannah Kwon
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Experts say supply shocks and the Russian military invasion of Ukraine are contributing factors on soaring cost of living.

Published 28 March 2022 at 11:58am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By TJ Corea, Rayane Tamer, Hannah Kwon
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • According to the Consumer Price Index , Australia’s inflation rate increased by 3.5 per cent in the 12 months to the December 2021 quarter.
  • Experts are flagging petrol, groceries, coffee and international travel as some of the most affected salient items.
  • Federal government is considering temporarily reducing fuel excise from 44 cents a litre and financial aid.
Australians are being warned they could need to start paying more for everyday items as the cost of living reaches new heights. 

Couple Ed and Sheryl Sarabosing, parents of 4 children from Melbourne shares their budget tips and strategies to help in rising cost of living.

Listen to audio:

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Why are costs rising for customers? image

Ano ang tipid diskarte mo sa gitna ng taas-presyo ng gasolina at ilang bilihin?

SBS Filipino

28/03/202210:15


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?