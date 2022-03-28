Why are costs rising for customers?

Highlights According to the Consumer Price Index , Australia’s inflation rate increased by 3.5 per cent in the 12 months to the December 2021 quarter.

Experts are flagging petrol, groceries, coffee and international travel as some of the most affected salient items.

Federal government is considering temporarily reducing fuel excise from 44 cents a litre and financial aid.

Australians are being warned they could need to start paying more for everyday items as the cost of living reaches new heights.





Couple Ed and Sheryl Sarabosing, parents of 4 children from Melbourne shares their budget tips and strategies to help in rising cost of living.





