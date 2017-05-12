Why are people afraid to be treated by a Dentist?

But Dr. Jerome Vilallon, a dentist from Blacktown, suggests proper dental care will minimise any anticipated pain during treatment.
Published 13 May 2017 at 9:26am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Not many will agree, that being treated by a Dentist is a great idea. Most will defer seeing their Dentists for fear of undergoing unbearable pain.Image: Preparing for dental treatment (AAP)
Published 13 May 2017 at 9:26am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share