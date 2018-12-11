SBS Filipino

Why do new migrants prefer to live in Sydney and Melbourne?

SBS Filipino

A closed up shop in the west NSW town of Broken Hill, Sunday, July 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

A closed up shop in the west NSW town of Broken Hill Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2018 at 1:20pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Figures from the Department of Home Affairs show only one in eight new migrants to Australia is settling outside Sydney and Melbourne.

Published 11 December 2018 at 1:20pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom