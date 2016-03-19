SBS Filipino

Why Homework Should not be Banned to Children?

A mother guiding her son to read his homework

Published 19 March 2016 at 1:06pm, updated 19 March 2016 at 1:35pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

More and more Australian schools are banning homework. And a decision to stop homework at Leichhardts Kegworth Public School has sparked a debate among inner west Sydney parents about whether the policy will help pupils in the long run. Image: A mother guiding her son to read his homework (A. Violata)

Education expert from YourTutor.com.au and father, Jack Goodman shares why homework is beneficial for children and his thoughts on why banning homework is a big mistake.

 

 

