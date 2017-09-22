SBS Filipino

Why is energy policy dividing the Coalition?

Published 22 September 2017
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, believes he has a winning formula with voters -- talking about energy prices. His mission to ease the rapidly rising cost of household bills has given him reason to talk tough against the electricity providers, and make grand nation-building plans, like the Snowy Mountain hydroelectricity upgrade. But Mr Turnbull's plans could be derailed - not by Labor or the Greens, but from his own backbench and in particular by former Prime Minister, Tony Abbott. Energy policy remains a thorny issue for the Coalition, and for this PM as he navigates the politics of his own party.

 An artist's impression of the solar thermal power plant to be built near Port Augusta, South Australia

