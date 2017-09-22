Why is energy policy dividing the Coalition?

Image: An artist's impression of the solar thermal power plant to be built near Port Augusta, South Australia (AAP)
Published 22 September 2017 at 3:11pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 3:58pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, believes he has a winning formula with voters -- talking about energy prices. His mission to ease the rapidly rising cost of household bills has given him reason to talk tough against the electricity providers, and make grand nation-building plans, like the Snowy Mountain hydroelectricity upgrade. But Mr Turnbull's plans could be derailed - not by Labor or the Greens, but from his own backbench and in particular by former Prime Minister, Tony Abbott. Energy policy remains a thorny issue for the Coalition, and for this PM as he navigates the politics of his own party.
Published 22 September 2017 at 3:11pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 3:58pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share