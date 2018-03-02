Why is it harder for some Australians to seek help for dementia?

at present, in Australia there are more than 425,000 people are living with dementia Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:05pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The number of people living with dementia in Australia is rising, with an estimated 250 people developing the disease each day. The right support can make a life-changing difference to those who are diagnosed and their carers - but some families and carers have been reluctant to reach out.
Published 2 March 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:05pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share