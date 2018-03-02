SBS Filipino

Why is it harder for some Australians to seek help for dementia?

SBS Filipino

The number of people living with dementia is rising

at present, in Australia there are more than 425,000 people are living with dementia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:05pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The number of people living with dementia in Australia is rising, with an estimated 250 people developing the disease each day. The right support can make a life-changing difference to those who are diagnosed and their carers - but some families and carers have been reluctant to reach out.

Published 2 March 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:05pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul