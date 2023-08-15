Why is pronouncing F and V in words a challenge for some Filipinos?

Key Points
- Sociolinguist Loy Lising explained that the letters F and V are not part of the Filipino alphabet, which is why some Filipinos find it difficult to pronounce them in words.
- She also added that if one learns other languages like English later in life, they might find it harder to pronounce letters that are not part of their native alphabet.
- Dr Loy advises embracing bilingual or multilingual, as it's a part of our identity.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ibinahagi ng isang sociolinguist na si Dr. Loy Lising ang dahilan kung bakit may ilang Pinoy na nahihirapang bigkasin ang ilang letra sa salita at bakit dapat nating yakapin ang ating wika.
SBS Filipino
15/08/202309:09