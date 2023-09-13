KEY POINTS
- The Poverty Premium report found on average they spent ten percent more on fuel for less efficient cars and at least 20 per cent more on power and public transport.
- Their credit and loan costs were 45 per cent higher, insurance 61 per cent and groceries 93 per cent, 142 per cent poverty premium on phone data.
- Anglicare says low income earners can end up paying up to one and a half times more than others for the same services.
Why it costs more to be poor?
SBS Filipino
13/09/202304:09