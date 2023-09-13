Why it costs more to be poor?

The daily battle with the rising cost-of-living has been highlighted in a new report by Anglicare Australia.

A new report has found low-income earners are being hit with a poverty premium, forced to pay much more for essential services because of their financial, work and living circumstances.

KEY POINTS
  • The Poverty Premium report found on average they spent ten percent more on fuel for less efficient cars and at least 20 per cent more on power and public transport.
  • Their credit and loan costs were 45 per cent higher, insurance 61 per cent and groceries 93 per cent, 142 per cent poverty premium on phone data.
  • Anglicare says low income earners can end up paying up to one and a half times more than others for the same services.
Why it costs more to be poor?

