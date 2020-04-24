SBS Filipino

Why should we be concerned about a second COVID-19 wave?

The majority of Australians are happy with the way the coronavirus has been handled.

93% of Australians believe Australia has handled the coronavirus well. Source: AAP

Published 24 April 2020 at 3:27pm
By Nick Baker
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In the past week Australia has recorded some of its lowest daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Experts say the risk of a fresh outbreak, a second wave of infections remains high.

 

  • A second wave in winter would be particularly dangerous as hospitals would already be busy dealing with the flu season.
  • If Australia relaxes restrictions too quickly, the results could be devastating
Department of Health told SBS News the government is monitoring how other countries are experiencing 'second waves'.     

Archie Clements, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Curtin University, says the only real way out of the pandemic is a vaccine.

