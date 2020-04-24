Why should we be concerned about a second COVID-19 wave?

Experts say the risk of a fresh outbreak, a second wave of infections remains high.
- A second wave in winter would be particularly dangerous as hospitals would already be busy dealing with the flu season.
- If Australia relaxes restrictions too quickly, the results could be devastating
Department of Health told SBS News the government is monitoring how other countries are experiencing 'second waves'.
Archie Clements, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Curtin University, says the only real way out of the pandemic is a vaccine.