Why some residents in Lismore still cannot go back to their homes

Highlights
- The rent demand and price are high in Lismore and surrounds as Juan Carlos and her wife's looking to move.
- He is full of gratitude towards the government and community support they've been getting especially to his employer where the are temporarily staying.
- 'Bayanihan' spirit is also alive with some Filipino community groups extending help to the victims of floods.
Ilang Pinoy na residente ng Lismore, hindi pa din makauwi sa kanilang bahay
04/04/202210:59
Juan Carlos took a video of the flooding in their area last 28 February 2022 and uploaded in his own Youtube Channel. He thanked the NSW State Emergency Services for rescuing them.