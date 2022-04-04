SBS Filipino

Why some residents in Lismore still cannot go back to their homes

SBS Filipino

Lismore, NSW,2022

Evacuation orders second time in a few weeks Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2022 at 11:13am, updated 6 April 2022 at 11:59am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Floodwaters are receding in Lismore, New South Wales but evacuation order still in place in central business district and surrounds.

Published 4 April 2022 at 11:13am, updated 6 April 2022 at 11:59am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The rent demand and price are high in Lismore and surrounds as Juan Carlos and her wife's looking to move.
  • He is full of gratitude towards the government and community support they've been getting especially to his employer where the are temporarily staying.
  • 'Bayanihan' spirit is also alive with some Filipino community groups extending help to the victims of floods.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Why some residents in Lismore still cannot go back to their homes image

Ilang Pinoy na residente ng Lismore, hindi pa din makauwi sa kanilang bahay

SBS Filipino

04/04/202210:59


Advertisement
Juan Carlos took a video of the flooding in their area last 28 February 2022 and uploaded in his own Youtube Channel. He thanked the NSW State Emergency Services for rescuing them. 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget