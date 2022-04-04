Why some residents in Lismore still cannot go back to their homes

Highlights The rent demand and price are high in Lismore and surrounds as Juan Carlos and her wife's looking to move.

He is full of gratitude towards the government and community support they've been getting especially to his employer where the are temporarily staying.

'Bayanihan' spirit is also alive with some Filipino community groups extending help to the victims of floods.

Juan Carlos took a video of the flooding in their area last 28 February 2022 and uploaded in his own Youtube Channel. He thanked the NSW State Emergency Services for rescuing them.









