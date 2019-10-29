Why we should talk about mental health

Mental health Foundation Australia's walk for mental health at Albert Park, Victoria. Source: Lucia Hou/MHFA
Published 30 October 2019 at 9:58am, updated 30 October 2019 at 11:15am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As we close the mental health awareness month, Mental Health Foundation Australia tells SBS Filipino why it's vital to talk about mental health in homes, schools, workplace and community.
Published 30 October 2019 at 9:58am, updated 30 October 2019 at 11:15am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share