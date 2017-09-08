SBS Filipino

Why women should prioritize their health

Published 8 September 2017 at 5:06pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 5:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Lina Cabaero-Ponnambalam from Asian Women at Work tells us why women, particularly from multicultural backgrounds, should speak openly about their health and their specific needs. While there are services available for women from multicultural backgrounds, not everyone is able to access them due to lack of information. Lina says, this is where networking among women can prove to be extremely important.

September 4-10 is multicultural health week



