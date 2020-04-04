Why you need a cash buffer in the midst of COVID-19 crisis

Source: Getty
Published 4 April 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 4 April 2020 at 1:58pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The financial impacts of COVID-19 are causing anxiety to many people. There’s been a slowdown in the economy and losses in job, business and income. Finance expert Jeri O’Brien says it’s important to ensure that you have adequate financial savings in place during these unprecedented times. Listen in.
