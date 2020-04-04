SBS Filipino

Why you need a cash buffer in the midst of COVID-19 crisis

The road to recovery is long, Deloitte Access Economics said

Source: Getty

Published 4 April 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 4 April 2020 at 1:58pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The financial impacts of COVID-19 are causing anxiety to many people. There’s been a slowdown in the economy and losses in job, business and income. Finance expert Jeri O’Brien says it’s important to ensure that you have adequate financial savings in place during these unprecedented times. Listen in.

