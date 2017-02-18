SBS Filipino

Widespread fear and anxiety among renters

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_633984.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Lydia Feng, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's first national survey of the rental market has revealed widespread fear and anxiety among tenants. Image: Devaki Monani (SBS)

Published 18 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Lydia Feng, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researchers say renters are putting up with substandard housing and lack the power to demand basic property maintenance for fear of eviction.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January