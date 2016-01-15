Will global market losses affect Australia's budget forecasts?

A man walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By David Sharaz, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are fears the continued big losses on global share-markets could impact upon Australia's federal budget. Image: A man walks past an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. (AAP)
Published 15 January 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By David Sharaz, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share