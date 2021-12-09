Will the government's stance on China affect the next election?

The fears have been raised as the parties continue to campaign.
Highlights
- In the wake of the Olympic boycott, Liberal sources have raised concerns the government's anti-China rhetoric is alienating some Chinese Australian voters.
- There is a strong feeling among sections of the Chinese-Australian community that those speaking about war are, quote, "completely off their rocker".
- Some argue that Australia could have taken a stand on China's human rights abuses without joining the Olympic boycott.