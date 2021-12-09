SBS Filipino

Will the government's stance on China affect the next election?

Beijing Olympics boycott

Gladys Liu speaking at a media conference in Melbourne. Source: SBS

Published 10 December 2021 at 9:17am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Anna Henderson, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
In the wake of the Prime Minister's decision to impose a diplomatic boycott on the Beijing Olympics, some Liberals are fearful about how the government's anti-China rhetoric could impact on key federal seats at the next election.

The fears have been raised as the parties continue to campaign.

 

 

Highlights

  • In the wake of the Olympic boycott, Liberal sources have raised concerns the government's anti-China rhetoric is alienating some Chinese Australian voters.
  • There is a strong feeling among sections of the Chinese-Australian community that those speaking about war are, quote, "completely off their rocker".
  • Some argue that Australia could have taken a stand on China's human rights abuses without joining the Olympic boycott.
 

