Winning the X Factor and discovering his love for music

Listen to Cyrus and his initial release, "Stone"
Source: SBS Filipino
Published 13 December 2015 at 12:11pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 10:54am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cyrus Villanueva, second Filipino-Australian to win the X Factor visits our Melbourne studios where he shares his story and how he discovered his love for music.
Published 13 December 2015 at 12:11pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 10:54am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share