SBS Filipino

Winning the X Factor and discovering his love for music

SBS Filipino

Cyrus Villanueva

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2015 at 12:11pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 10:54am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cyrus Villanueva, second Filipino-Australian to win the X Factor visits our Melbourne studios where he shares his story and how he discovered his love for music.

Published 13 December 2015 at 12:11pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 10:54am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to Cyrus and his initial release, "Stone"

 


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January