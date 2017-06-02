SBS Filipino

Winter arrives -- and, with it, flu and colds

Published 2 June 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 2 June 2017 at 2:53pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Leading health analysts say good hygiene and a healthy diet are the keys to a healthy winter. With winter officially beginning, they are warning of the hidden risk of flu and its secondary effects, even though a warm winter is forecast.

Image: Getting the flu vaccination still advised (AAP)

