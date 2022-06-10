SBS Filipino

Winter bites as soaring energy prices boost cost-of-living woes

Energy crisis

Snow covered hills behind Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2022 at 12:06pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Rising energy prices are affecting households and businesses but even after a meeting between state and federal energy ministers, the consensus remains - there's no quick fix.

Highlights
  • Rising bills and food shortages are seeing many go without the essentials, as a cold winter takes hold.
  • The government has announced several measures to mitigate future crises, but it's unlikely to help those who are struggling now.
  • Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) will have the ability to buy and store gas, and release it during future shortages.
Tindi ng lamig, patuloy na pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente lalong nagpapabigat sa mga bayarin

