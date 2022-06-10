Winter bites as soaring energy prices boost cost-of-living woes

Highlights
- Rising bills and food shortages are seeing many go without the essentials, as a cold winter takes hold.
- The government has announced several measures to mitigate future crises, but it's unlikely to help those who are struggling now.
- Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) will have the ability to buy and store gas, and release it during future shortages.
Tindi ng lamig, patuloy na pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente lalong nagpapabigat sa mga bayarin
SBS Filipino
10/06/202206:50
