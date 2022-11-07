Women aren’t seeking advice on their weight for fear of judgment

Highlights Over half of the Aussie women feel judged for their weight from their healthcare professional

The fear of judgement deters three-quarters of women from seeking medical advice for not only their weight, but other health areas of concern

A new telehealth service now allows women to seek advice and explore treatment options for their weight from the comfort of their own homes

Mum of two Cilyn Singh was crowned Mrs. Glamour Look Australia 2021. But said she it was not an easy journey, especially since she has to lose more weight so as not to embarrass herself.





"When I joined the pageant I took my diet seriously because I wanted to. I can't walk on heels when I'm heavy. So for a month, I didn't eat rice only fruits, veggies, and water," says Cilyn.



Cilyn Singh believes she does not feel comfortable talking to the GP about weight, as it feels judgmental, so prefers a telehealth consultation. Source: Cilyn Singh Singh is one of the most active personalities on social media in Sydney, and gaining more friends and acquaintances made her popular.





She confessed there was a time she went to see a GP, and although the doctor was just trying to be professional Cilyn felt uncomfortable talking about her weight.





" I was scared and I felt that she will expose everything about me. I felt I am being judged."





Cilyn is not alone in this situation, since according to new research that over half (52%) of Australian women feel judged for their weight by their healthcare professional, and in turn, this deters more than three-quarters (79%) from seeking medical advice for not only their weight but other health areas of concern.





According to Dr. Ramy Bishay, an endocrinologist this avoidance of professional help potentially leaves already health-compromised women at risk, costing them and the Australian health system dearly.





" Women are more susceptible to blame and shame and feel weight bias and weight stigma made worse by social expectations.





This is compounded by a lot of the nature of women's roles because they adopt caregiving responsibilities which leads them to put their needs over others, it is about time to tackle and head on," explains Dr. Bishay.





For women who worry about judgment from their healthcare provider, the Juniper Weight Reset program provides an alternative to in-person weight loss consultations.





Telehealth consultations that take a holistic approach to weight loss provide an alternative solution to weight loss for women worried about judgment from their healthcare provider.





With a team of specialist doctors and allied health professionals, the Juniper Weight Reset program is coupled with clinically proven prescription medication and holistic support to help women who have tried everything to lose weight for good.





"This provides an opportunity for Australian women to access medical advice on large topics including weight loss it is particularly useful for those who can't come to medical practice as they have too much to do.





It puts them in control of the conversation at a time that is comfortable and safe."





Cilyn Singh believes that it is unfair to judge a woman based on her looks or weight. Source: Cilyn Singh Cilyn who is currently working as a disability support worker is optimistic about the alternative of an in-person consultation, to lessen the weight stigma.





" It will be more comfortable to share everything now with this telehealth consultation because the healthcare professional is not seeing me in person and will never recognise me ."





Dr. Bishay is also urging women who experience weight stigma.





"You're not alone and health care professionals are here to help, telehealth weight loss programs help women to take control of their health and remove the stigma around talking about weight management ."





