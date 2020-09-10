Women encouraged to look after their health and wellbeing

1 in 7 new moms and 1 in 10 new dads experience postnatal depression each year

Women particularly expectant and new mothers are encouraged to look after themselves and seek support if needed.

Highlights
  • Gidget Foundation is encouraging the government to extend the Medicare-rebated telehealth services in Metro Melbourne
  • Start Talking Program is a telehealth service for perinatal at postnatal counselling
  • 7-11 September is Women's Health Week
Telehealth services are available for perinatal counselling.

 

 

'If you
haven't been feeling yourself
, have lost interest in your baby or husband, feeling more lonely and alone, call someone. Ask for help. You can also call your GP' says Michaela Durrant, program director, Gidget Foundation.

