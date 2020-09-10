Women encouraged to look after their health and wellbeing

Highlights Gidget Foundation is encouraging the government to extend the Medicare-rebated telehealth services in Metro Melbourne

Start Talking Program is a telehealth service for perinatal at postnatal counselling

7-11 September is Women's Health Week

Telehealth services are available for perinatal counselling.

















'If you haven't been feeling yourself , have lost interest in your baby or husband, feeling more lonely and alone, call someone. Ask for help. You can also call your GP' says Michaela Durrant, program director, Gidget Foundation.





