Women still lag behind men when it comes to equal pay

Source: Getty Images
Published 21 August 2019 at 3:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Maani Truu, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research shows that Australia’s gender pay gap has remained at its lowest point in 20 years. But women are still earning on average more than 240 dollars a week less than men each week.
Published 21 August 2019 at 3:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Maani Truu, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share