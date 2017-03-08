SBS Filipino

Women's Day: Empower a woman, empower a nation

International Women's Day

Some of the women and girls featured in SBS Filipino, July 2016 - March 2017.

Published 8 March 2017 at 11:01am, updated 8 March 2021 at 6:02pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Working hard to ensure women and girls have the same opportunity as boys and men is a journey that many women advocates share.

And this year's International Women's Day, the UN Women National Committee Australia is leading the country through grassroot events to empower women.

 

UN Women Australia Executive Director Janelle Weissman shares how we can unlock opportunities for women to be leaders and ensuring women have pathways for stable and decent jobs where they can lead, learn and earn.

Some of the women and girls featured on SBS Filipino, July 2016 - March 2017


International Women's Day is being celebrated every 8th of March.

 

For other details of the women's day event: go to http://unwomen.org.au.

Some of the women and girls featured on SBS Fiipino, July 2016 - March 2017 (Collage by SBS Filipino) Source: Collage by SBS Filipino


 

