Women's Day: Empower a woman, empower a nation

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

And this year's International Women's Day, the UN Women National Committee Australia is leading the country through grassroot events to empower women.











UN Women Australia Executive Director Janelle Weissman shares how we can unlock opportunities for women to be leaders and ensuring women have pathways for stable and decent jobs where they can lead, learn and earn.





Some of the women and girls featured on SBS Filipino, July 2016 - March 2017 (Collage by SBS Filipino) Source: Collage by SBS Filipino





International Women's Day is being celebrated every 8th of March.











For other details of the women's day event: go to http://unwomen.org.au.





Some of the women and girls featured on SBS Fiipino, July 2016 - March 2017 (Collage by SBS Filipino) Source: Collage by SBS Filipino











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.