Women's football on brink of a new time in Australia

site_197_Filipino_749553.JPG

Published 18 September 2017 at 9:16am, updated 18 September 2017 at 9:22am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

These are exciting times for women's football. A new W-League pay deal has been agreed upon, and a sellout crowd watched the Matildas face Brazil in Sydney last weekend. Image: Caitlin Foord of the Matildas during a training camp in Sydney (AAP)

Also on the horizon is a greater voice for women within Football Federation Australia.

 

As this report shows, it is a goal close to the hearts of some of the women's game's fiercest advocates.

 

 

