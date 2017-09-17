Women's football on brink of a new time in Australia

Published 18 September 2017 at 9:16am, updated 18 September 2017 at 9:22am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
These are exciting times for women's football. A new W-League pay deal has been agreed upon, and a sellout crowd watched the Matildas face Brazil in Sydney last weekend. Image: Caitlin Foord of the Matildas during a training camp in Sydney (AAP)
Published 18 September 2017 at 9:16am, updated 18 September 2017 at 9:22am
By Darren Mara
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Also on the horizon is a greater voice for women within Football Federation Australia.
As this report shows, it is a goal close to the hearts of some of the women's game's fiercest advocates.