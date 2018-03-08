SBS Filipino

Womens' groups protest against Duterte in Melbourne

Protest against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Source: SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera

Published 8 March 2018 at 4:57pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 11:30am
By Christie Rivera
To mark International Women's Day, Melba Marginson, former CEO and co-founder of Victorian Immigration & Refugee Women's Coalition, led a protest by coalition of Filipino-Australian groups at Federation Square to denounce the misogyny and violation of women's right by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Image: Protest against President Rodrigo Duterte at Federation Square, Melbourne on the eve of International Women's Day (SBS Filipino/Christie Rivera)

