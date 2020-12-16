Workers hope to keep working from home; employers hope they don't

highlights Two-thirds of staff [63%] prefer so-called "hybrid" work models

Australian companies are saying such arrangements will only be available to about 40 % of staff

The Australian Council of Trade Unions, stresses that if working from home does become a permanent fixture of the office environment, protections for employees are needed.

New research reveals most would like the flexibility to continue long-term, but companies are less enthusiastic about the remote working model











