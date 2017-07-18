Over the past five years, four out of five staff hired have been new migrants, and, without them, worker numbers in Australia would have actually fallen.
Workforce would shrink without migrants: Study
Published 18 July 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 18 July 2017 at 8:56pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study has revealed the dramatic impact migration to Australia has had on the country's workforce. Image: migrant workers in a processing plant (AAP)
Published 18 July 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 18 July 2017 at 8:56pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share