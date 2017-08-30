Working towards a promise

Image: Col Reynolds with Luke and Charlotte (supplied)
Published 30 August 2017
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Col Reynolds made a promise many years ago. Having spent the past 24 years helping care for children with Cancer, he is driven to help find a cure to Cancer so that children may grow to become adults.
