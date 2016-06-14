We talk to Red Cross Victoria's Erin Lagoudakis.
Published 14 June 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 3:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Did you know that the biggest recipients of blood donations are cancer patients? This Tuesday 14 June us World Blood Donor day and from 12-18 June is National Blood Donor Week, giving thanks to those who donate their time and blood for those who need it most. Image: blood donation(supplied by Red Cross)
