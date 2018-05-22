The tiny central American nation continues to punch above its weight, and the Costa Rican community in Australia is hoping it will be another exciting tournament in Russia.
World Cup fans: Costa Rica
Source: SBS
Published 22 May 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 12:06pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Costa Rica sent shockwaves through world football at the last World Cup, beating Uruguay and Italy before drawing with England on their way to the last eight.
Published 22 May 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 12:06pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share