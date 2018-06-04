SBS Filipino

World Cup fans: Mexico

SBS Filipino

Mexican fans in Sydney

Australia's Mexican community is confident of a strong showing at the FIFA World Cup in Russia Source: Adrian Arciuli

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:14pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Only four countries have appeared at more FIFA World Cups than Mexico, but Australia's Mexican community is still waiting for the big breakthrough.

Published 4 June 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:14pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom