World Cup Fans: Polish hopes rest with Lewandowski

Published 7 May 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:11pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Poland has yet to recapture its footballing golden era of the late 1970s -- but a quarter final finish at the 2016 European championship, then topping their group in the World Cup qualifiers may provide the much needed confidence they need going into Russia 2018.
