SBS Filipino

World Cup Fans: Polish hopes rest with Lewandowski

SBS Filipino

Sydney Poles gather to discuss World Cup

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:11pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Poland has yet to recapture its footballing golden era of the late 1970s -- but a quarter final finish at the 2016 European championship, then topping their group in the World Cup qualifiers may provide the much needed confidence they need going into Russia 2018.

Published 7 May 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 2:11pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom