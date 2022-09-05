World-first program to offer free DNA screenings for cancer and heart disease risk

Highlights
- Pilot program could also save the health system considerable costs through prevention.
- Free D-N-A screening for 10-thousand people aged 18 to 40 funded through Medical Research Future Fund
- Participants are screened for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; Lynch Syndrome and 'genetic high cholesterol'
People can sign-up online with DNA Screen. The test involves placing a saliva sample into a small tube received by mail, and returned in the post.
Results come back in about three months. People's D-N-A data is stored securely.
About one in 75 people tested will be found to be at high risk.
They'll have their situation explained to them by experts and be offered genetic counselling as well as preventive measures, such as regular scans, check-ups and surgery.