SBS Filipino

World-first program to offer free DNA screenings for cancer and heart disease risk

SBS Filipino

The pilot program has been funded to screen 10,000 young Australians for genetic mutations that cause cancer and heart disease (SBS).jpg

The pilot program has been funded to screen 10,000 young Australians for genetic mutations that cause cancer and heart disease (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 6 September 2022 at 3:52pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Free DNA screening is to be offered to thousands of young Australians to identify people at high risk of some cancers and heart disease - potentially saving many lives through early detection and pre-emptive measures.

Published 5 September 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 6 September 2022 at 3:52pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Pilot program could also save the health system considerable costs through prevention.
  • Free D-N-A screening for 10-thousand people aged 18 to 40 funded through Medical Research Future Fund
  • Participants are screened for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; Lynch Syndrome and 'genetic high cholesterol'
People can sign-up online with DNA Screen. The test involves placing a saliva sample into a small tube received by mail, and returned in the post.

Results come back in about three months. People's D-N-A data is stored securely.

About one in 75 people tested will be found to be at high risk. 

Advertisement
They'll have their situation explained to them by experts and be offered genetic counselling as well as preventive measures, such as regular scans, check-ups and surgery.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt