World-first program to offer free DNA screenings for cancer and heart disease risk

Highlights Pilot program could also save the health system considerable costs through prevention.

Free D-N-A screening for 10-thousand people aged 18 to 40 funded through Medical Research Future Fund

Participants are screened for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; Lynch Syndrome and 'genetic high cholesterol'

People can sign-up online with DNA Screen. The test involves placing a saliva sample into a small tube received by mail, and returned in the post.





Results come back in about three months. People's D-N-A data is stored securely.





About one in 75 people tested will be found to be at high risk.





