World hits US stand on Paris climate deal

The group of the world's 48 least developed countries has accused Trump of showing disregard for millions of lives by leaving the Paris accord.
Published 6 June 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 6 June 2017 at 12:13pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Countries from around the world have condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the global agreement on combatting climate change. Image: Greenpeace activists hold sheets forming the lettering 'Total loser, so sad!' in front of Brandenburg Gate near the US embassy. (AAP)
