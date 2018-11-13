World leaders warn against rising nationalism

Source: SBS
Published 13 November 2018 at 2:45pm, updated 14 November 2018 at 9:26am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino

Available in other languages
The leaders of Germany and France have warned of the dangers of a rising tide of nationalism at a peace forum in Paris. In what was seen by many as a direct reference to the United States President's so-called "America first" agenda, Mr Macron warned the dangerous attitudes of a former era are resurfacing and threatening world peace.
