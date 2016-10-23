World's newest dinosaur finally has a name

Scientists hope the six-metre tall, long-necked creature will shed light on the origin of Australian dinosaurs.
Image: David Elliott, sheep farmer and fossil finder, holding dinosaur remains on his Winton property in 2006 Source: AAP
Published 23 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 23 October 2016 at 11:57am
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
