WOW: Wear Orange Wednesday

Police and SES volunteers at work somewhere near Gisborne in Victoria Source: AAP-Alex Murray
Published 23 May 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 3:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Give a little. Change a lot. This year, as we give thanks to the thousands of volunteers across Australia, we give special mention to the people in orange suits, SES, State Emergency Services. They are people who respond to our calls during emergency situations such as flash floods and bush fires. Today, May 23 wear something orange, take a selfie and post #ThankYouSES Volunteering Australia's Adrienne Picone tells us more
