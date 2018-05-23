SBS Filipino

WOW: Wear Orange Wednesday

Police and SES volunteers at work somewhere near Gisborne in Victoria Source: AAP-Alex Murray

Published 23 May 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 3:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Give a little. Change a lot. This year, as we give thanks to the thousands of volunteers across Australia, we give special mention to the people in orange suits, SES, State Emergency Services. They are people who respond to our calls during emergency situations such as flash floods and bush fires. Today, May 23 wear something orange, take a selfie and post #ThankYouSES Volunteering Australia's Adrienne Picone tells us more

