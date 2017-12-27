SBS Filipino

Wrong use of prescription drugs, cause of death for Australians

Published 27 December 2017 at 11:33am, updated 27 December 2017 at 11:36am
By Rashida Yosufzai
New report shows more Australians are dying from misusing prescription drugs than illegal drugs. The report, from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, also shows more people are using pharmaceuticals for non-medical reasons.

