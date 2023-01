After her win from the competition, several successes in her singing career and being nominated for an ARIA award for 'Song of the Year' in 2015, the young singer better known as Marlisa has been living in the Philippines for the past one and a half year exploring her career in Asia under Star Music PH and Tarsier Records.





We catch up with the braver Marlisa as she reveals her upcoming shows and projects.





Marlisa with her new album "Brave" (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino