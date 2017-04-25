SBS Filipino

Xi urges restraint as North Korean nuclear test expected

Published 25 April 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:44am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Chinese president Xi Jinping is urging United States president Donald Trump to show restraint, despite signs North Korea may be preparing another nuclear test. Image: The USS Carl Vinson (AAP)

Trump has also spoken with Japanese prime minister Shinzo about the matter.

 

And Japan, a close US ally, has joined the United States in showing force in the region.

 

... reports.

 

 

