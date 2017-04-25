Xi urges restraint as North Korean nuclear test expected

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Xi urges restraint as North Korean nuclear test expectedPlay04:24SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.01MB)Published 25 April 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:44amBy Sunil AwasthiPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Chinese president Xi Jinping is urging United States president Donald Trump to show restraint, despite signs North Korea may be preparing another nuclear test. Image: The USS Carl Vinson (AAP)Published 25 April 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:44amBy Sunil AwasthiPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTrump has also spoken with Japanese prime minister Shinzo about the matter. And Japan, a close US ally, has joined the United States in showing force in the region. ... reports. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul