Yes campaign for Indigenous voice to parliament launched

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives a speech (AAP).jpg

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives a speech. Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Details for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum have now been confirmed. Supporters of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament have gathered at the official launch of the yes campaign.

Key Points
  • The group which will ask Australians to vote yes in that referendum has launched their official campaign at the Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute in Adelaide.
  • The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not attended the launch - but he's been on the front foot ahead of the event, accusing the Opposition leader Peter Dutton of trying to create confusion about the Voice.
  • The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum will be held later this year in a landmark moment for Australia.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
VOICE YES LAUNCH in Filipino image

Yes campaign for Indigenous voice to parliament launched

05:38
The Nationals have repeatedly said they don't support the Voice.

Leader David Littleproud says the party does not believe it will make Indigenous lives better, though they support the principle behind it.

The Liberals have yet to confirm their official position, but Peter Dutton has consistently demanded more detail on what the Voice will look like.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Takam and Don't Donuts

Pinoy chef trio introduce a new brunch spot in Sydney

A close up of an elderly man and his walking stick (AAP).jpg

Trainees to fill gaps in aged care workforce

Philippines People Power Anniversary

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 February

same sex.jpg

‘It is recognised’: Couple shares how to apply same-sex partner as dependent of student visa in Australia