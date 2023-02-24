Key Points
- The group which will ask Australians to vote yes in that referendum has launched their official campaign at the Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute in Adelaide.
- The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not attended the launch - but he's been on the front foot ahead of the event, accusing the Opposition leader Peter Dutton of trying to create confusion about the Voice.
- The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum will be held later this year in a landmark moment for Australia.
The Nationals have repeatedly said they don't support the Voice.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Yes campaign for Indigenous voice to parliament launched
05:38
Leader David Littleproud says the party does not believe it will make Indigenous lives better, though they support the principle behind it.
The Liberals have yet to confirm their official position, but Peter Dutton has consistently demanded more detail on what the Voice will look like.