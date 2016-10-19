SBS Filipino

You are invited to a 'girls night in'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_572786.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ten years ago Czarina Lapus started organizing a 'girls night in' since then, every October she and her girlfriends gather together for a good cause. This year, you are invited!

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:34pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Image: Girls Night In, Czarina top right (C Lapus)

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks