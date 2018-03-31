SBS Filipino

"You are never too old to chase your dreams"

Published 31 March 2018 at 11:49am, updated 31 March 2018 at 11:54am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Lorna Ramirez talks about her fourth book "Reflective Contemplations". She shares about her third chance to live, divine intervention, miracle, purpose encouraging people to live life with love and thankfulness.

