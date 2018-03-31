"You are never too old to chase your dreams"

Source: SBS
Published 31 March 2018 at 11:49am, updated 31 March 2018 at 11:54am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lorna Ramirez talks about her fourth book "Reflective Contemplations". She shares about her third chance to live, divine intervention, miracle, purpose encouraging people to live life with love and thankfulness.
Published 31 March 2018 at 11:49am, updated 31 March 2018 at 11:54am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share