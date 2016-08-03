SBS Filipino

'You lost me at hello'

Published 3 August 2016 at 2:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
"You lost me at hello' Did you know that it only takes seven seconds for a person to make a lasting impression on someone? Todays multicultural workplace and communities can create complex working and social relationships. Expatriate and LIfe coach Patti McCarthy shares 4 simple strategies on how we can bridge cultural gaps Image: Cathy McCarthy at SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

