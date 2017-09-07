SBS Filipino

You want to save in your car repairs? Listen to this?

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_744461.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 September 2017 at 1:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is a new system of repairing your car - and it comes at a saving! Buy your parts yourself at discounted prices, and give it to your mechanic to install. Image: Spark Plug for your car (Getty Images)

Published 7 September 2017 at 1:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new company called Sparesbox.com.au, sells new replacement parts at discounted prices, so you don't have to pay inflated repair bills.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul