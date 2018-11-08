Young Filipina Australian hopes to perform in the Philippines

wants to perform in the Philippines Source: SBS Filipino/ R Masinag
Published 8 November 2018 at 6:48pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 7:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Young Filipina Australian Yzabel Mariano loves performing on stage, this year she enjoyed being a part of the musical 'Grease'. Living in Melbourne, her dream venue is to perform in the Philippines where her cousins and relatives can watch her on stage. Yzabel is currently busy preparing for the coming Fast Track Jr Singing Grand Finals
