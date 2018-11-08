SBS Filipino

Young Filipina Australian hopes to perform in the Philippines

Yzabel Mariano

Yzabel Mariano wants to perform in the Philippines

Published 8 November 2018 at 6:48pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 7:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Young Filipina Australian Yzabel Mariano loves performing on stage, this year she enjoyed being a part of the musical 'Grease'. Living in Melbourne, her dream venue is to perform in the Philippines where her cousins and relatives can watch her on stage. Yzabel is currently busy preparing for the coming Fast Track Jr Singing Grand Finals

