SBS Filipino

Young Filipina Australian will try to win Tony Abbott's seat in Warringah

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_499307.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 4:48pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipina - Australian Clara Williams-Roldan put her university studies on hold to take on one of the biggest challenges of her very young political career. This election she is campaigning to win a seat in Warringah, a long-time Liberal stronghold where former Prime Minister Tony Abbott is currently the member for Parliament, a post he has held since1994. Image: Clara Williams-Roldan (Supplied)

Published 27 May 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 4:48pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January