Young Filipinas that are 'first' in their families

Highlights [OPINION] Career gender stereotypes within Filipino-Australian households are more subtle among second generation migrants

[OPINION] Being able to study and work in Australia gives you more access for personal development

Gender disparity in the workplace is still prevalent especially with professions that are male dominated such as engineering

Every family has their 'first'. For International Women's Month, we look into the 'first' Filipinas in their family in terms of chosen profession/study.





For this week's episode of YouthSpeaks, we have invited two young Filipino-Australian women to share their experiences and challenges with being the first female to take their respective fields of career/study.





Raizelle Nana is taking her Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering at the University of New South Wales while Marie Echevarria just finished her Bachelor of Actuarial Studies from the same univeristy and is now working as an actuarial analyst.





Advertisement