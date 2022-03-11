SBS Filipino

Young Filipinas that are 'first' in their families

Source: Supplied by Marie Echevarria and Raizelle Nana

Published 11 March 2022 at 5:50pm, updated 11 March 2022 at 6:05pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS

Get to know these young Filipinas that are the 'firsts' in their families.

Highlights
  • [OPINION] Career gender stereotypes within Filipino-Australian households are more subtle among second generation migrants
  • [OPINION] Being able to study and work in Australia gives you more access for personal development
  • Gender disparity in the workplace is still prevalent especially with professions that are male dominated such as engineering
Every family has their 'first'. For International Women's Month, we look into the 'first' Filipinas in their family in terms of chosen profession/study.

For this week's episode of YouthSpeaks, we have invited two young Filipino-Australian women to share their experiences and challenges with being the first female to take their respective fields of career/study.

Raizelle Nana is taking her Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering at the University of New South Wales while  Marie Echevarria just finished her Bachelor of Actuarial Studies from the same univeristy and is now working as an actuarial analyst. 

#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues. 

