Young achievers receive awards for their outstanding service to the community

Highlights According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, almost 5.9 million of Australians aged 15 and over do volunteer work in 2019.

Central Coast students Christian Rose, Francis Calisin-Porter and Brianna Serrano receive recognition for their achievements and volunteering.

These young Filipino-Aussies are more motivated to volunteer.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Filipino Australian students from Central Coast receive recognition for their volunteering works and service to the community. 23:32 Play

Young Pinoy-Aussies and community service

Year 12 student Christian Rose received a prestigious award for his outstanding service to the broader community in New South Wales.





Advertisement

For the Central Coast student, "it's a big recognition to be awarded the Order of Australia Youth Community Service Award 2022 Certificate of Commendation" this September.





"It's a big achievement for me and a great recognition for the hundreds of hours of community service I had done in the past 6 years or so."





The Youth Community Service Award is being given annually by the Order of Australia Association to commend community service of individual students which would not usually be recognised by their school systems.



At his school, Christian Rose has been actively volunteering and had been recognised for his community works before. Credit: Supplied by Milan Rose Each year around 20 students in Year 11 or Year 12 receive recognition.





Nominated by his principal and teachers as Christian Rose has been actively volunteering in his school's youth justice and other programs. He grew up volunteering for the community. As a child, he would assist his mother, Milan Rose, with her voluntary works with the Filipino community in the Central Coast.



Year 6 student Francis Calisin-Porter is very eager in learning the Filipino language. She's been attending Filipino classes at the Central Coast for the last 5 years. Credit: SBS Filipino Year 6 student Francis Luccianna Calisin-Porter was also recognised for her volunteering and achievements in learning the Filipino language.





She was awarded a 'Highly Commended Certificate of Excellence for Student Achievement Community Language Schools' from the NSW Department of Education.





The Year 6 student has been attending the Filipino Language class for the past five years. She regularly volunteer with events by the Filipino Community in the Central Coast and Sydney.





Fellow Central Coast student Brianna Serrano also received the similar Highly Commended Certificate of Excellence.



Francis Calisin-Porter (left) and Brianna Serrano both received 'Highly Commended Certificate of Excellence' at the NSW Education 2022 Minister’s Award for Excellence in Student Achievement Community Languages Schools as they were recognised for their achievements and efforts in their years of learning the Filipino language and culture. Credit: Pinoy Community Cultural Class, Inc (Facebook) The two are among the total of 128 awards presented to students, teachers and schools who have made a significant contribution to the broader NSW community at the 2022 NSW Minister’s and Secretary’s Awards for Excellence.



Recognition and motivation

For Calisin-Porter, the recognition she has received means so much to her.





“The award not only recognises my achievements but it also recognises that the Filipino language and culture is still significant for Filipinos here in Australia."





Year 12 student Christian Rose considers the award he received as a great recognition of his achievements over the past few years.





"It gives me a huge sense of accomplishment for the years and it's a big reflection of my Filipino pride."





Apart from great pride, both Christian and Francis are more motivated now more than ever to work harder and help others.





"I like to inspire others and being recognised gives me more motivation to really inspire others," says Christian.





While, Calisin-Porter urges fellow young Aussies to do volunteering.





“I encourage you all to volunteer to any community activities and events as it is important for us to continue the traditions that shape you."





“What we do molds us as a person and contributes to the molding of other people we interact with in our community. Napakasaya po maging bahagi ng Filipino community dito sa Australia,” adds Calisin-Porter.





According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), volunteering not only expands people’s networks, it also "serves as an indicator of wellbeing and social cohesion".





Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that in 2019, over 5.9 million people aged 15 and above do voluntary work across Australia. It is estimated that volunteers spent over 596.2 million hours volunteering to the community.

