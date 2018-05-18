SBS Filipino

Young people distrust politicians, not optimistic about the future

2018 survey

Survey shows young Australians distrust politicians Source: EPA

Published 18 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 18 May 2018 at 4:38pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A survey of the world's young people has revealed a sceptical world view, lacking trust in their leaders and pessimistic about their futures. The results of the 2018 Deloitte Millennial Survey show young Australians are no exception, with less than half believing they'll be better off than their parents.

